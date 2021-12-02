Brandon Tierney, Tiki Barber Replacing Maggie Gray and Marc Malusis on WFAN
The WFAN midday lineup is making a major change after the new year begins. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports Brandon Tierney and Tiki Barber will replace Maggie Gray and Marc Malusis in the 10-2 timeslot. Per Marchand:
Tiki Barber and longtime New York talk show host Brandon Tierney will replace Maggie Gray and Marc Malusis as WFAN’s new midday team beginning after the New Year, The Post has learned.
The last eight years, Tierney and Barber have hosted together on CBS Sports Radio Network. This will be advantageous, as they will arrive in the FAN studios for their 10-2 time slot with an already developed rhythm.
As Marchand notes, Tierney and Barber have an established rapport thanks to their time hosting Tiki and Tierney together, which had slowly morphed into a solid sports opinion show that will resonate with the greater New York masses. The presence of Barber, an all-time great New York Giant, certainly will not hurt.
A pretty great get for WFAN. Tierney is born-and-bred New York and Barber's notoriety will bring a lot of listeners. Moose and Maggie will surely be missed, but as far as replacements go, WFAN could've done far worse.