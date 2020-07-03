Brandon Tierney Slams Rob Manfred: 'This Guy's Been a Joke as Commissioner'
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 03 2020
Brandon Tierney is not letting Rob Manfred off the hook. The co-host of Tiki and Tierney on CBS Sports Radio took aim at Major League Baseball's commissioner again on Thursday, ripping him for how he's handled his position. This time, Tierney was blunt, claiming the owners need to vote Manfred out.
The segment where he blasts Manfred is below:
It's hard to disagree with Tierney's assessment here. If Manfred truly was planning on a maximum of 60 games for MLB all along, then he was never actually negotiating in good faith with the players. It just seems like he doesn't have a true handle on anything. Throw that on top of the endless delays in getting the season started, his awful negotiating style and how he botched the sign-stealing punishments for both the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox, and you've got a disaster. And that's without taking into consideration his attempts to decimate Minor League Baseball.
Tierney was all over Manfred a few weeks ago as well, saying he clearly wasn't meant for a leadership role. It appears he was right. Manfred's commissionership has been a failure.
MLB's season will begin in a few weeks, ending a nasty chapter in the sport's history. The issues with Manfred are here to stay.
The full segment from Tiki and Tierney where the show discusses Manfred is below: