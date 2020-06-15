Brandon Tierney Rips Rob Manfred: 'He's Not Meant for a Leadership Role'
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 15 2020
After MLB commissioner Rob Manfred reversed course and claimed he's now not confident there will be a baseball season in 2020, the backlash against him was swift. Brandon Tierney of Tiki and Tierney was particularly harsh, ripping Manfred while saying he was clearly not made to be a commissioner.
Check out what Tierney and his co-host Tiki Barber had to say:
It's hard to disagree with Tierney here.
Manfred has long had a reputation has an astute negotiator who gets things done, which is why many thought he'd be a great commissioner. That myth has been shattered by the last few months. He's been absolutely awful and has done nothing to help quell the labor unrest baseball is dealing with.
If things don't turn around rapidly, Major League Baseball is almost certainly headed for a work stoppage in the near future -- not including whatever happens this season. A strike or lockout could do permanent damage to the game and Manfred would be at the top of the list of people deserving the most blame.