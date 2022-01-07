Brandon Tierney Blasts Julius Randle, Says He Needs to Apologize to Knicks fans
Julius Randle caused quite a stir when he told New York Knicks fans to, "Shut the f--k up" after they booed him Thursday night. Brandon Tierney wasn't happy about it and thinks Randle needs to apologize immediately.
During a matchup with the Boston Celtics Thursday night, Randle was booed during a lackluster first half. Luckily for the Knicks, he and the rest of the team turning things around after the break and completed a 25-point comeback win.
During the comeback after Randle made a tough hoop, he aimed a "thumbs down" gesture towards the crowd, mimicking what Javy Baez and the New York Mets did over the summer. After the game, when asked about it, Randle was succinct:
Tierney took to the air on Friday's episode of Tiki and Tierney and ripped Randle. He called on him to apologize or for the Knicks to force him into apologizing. The entire segment is below:
Tierney may have been Randle's biggest cheerleader nationally last season. So for him to get this upset a the 27-year-old, you know it has to be serious. He makes a lot of great points and Randle definitely needs to apologize for what he said, or risk alienating all Knicks fans.
UPDATE: Randle has apologized: