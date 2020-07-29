Brandon Tierney Believes Joe Kelly's Eight-Game Suspension is Fully Justified
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 29 2020
Joe Kelly was suspended by Major League Baseball after he threw at the heads of two Houston Astros players Tuesday night. Brandon Tierney believes that suspension is fully justified. Tierney had no problem with Kelly targeting the Astros as payback for the sign-stealing scandal, but he did have an issue with targeting their heads.
Tierney took the the air on Tiki and Tierney and said he has no problem with a pitcher targeting a hitter's ribs or back, but launching an upper-90s fastball at someone face is bush league and worthy of a suspension.
Check out his argument:
Tierney played four years of Division I baseball in college, so he understands the rules of baseball, written or otherwise.
There's no doubt that headhunting the way Kelly did is dangerous and irresponsible. Everyone in MLB knew the Dodgers were going to target the Astros, but when you throw 98 and aim at someone's head, that's taking things too far. That can lead to a life-changing injury and has no place in baseball.
If Kelly had buried balls in Alex Bregman or Carlos Correa's ribs, we're not even having this discussion. It wasn't what he did, it's how he did it that's the problem here.