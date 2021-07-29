Brandon Tierney Blasts Jets For Not Having Zach Wilson Signed
For some reason the New York Jets are the only team to have not signed their first-round draft pick. Yes, Zach Wilson, the new face of the franchise and the second pick in the 2021 NFL Draft remains unsigned and Brandon Tierney isn't happy about it.
Tierney, a hardcore Jets fan, ripped his team during Wednesday's episode of Tiki and Tierney. He can't believe the Jets had three months to get a contract done and haven't yet.
Here's what Tierney had to say about the situation:
He's not wrong. The Jets had months to get this done and knew offset language would be an issue and yet still haven't figured out an accommodation. There's zero chance Wilson will be cut before his fourth season. Fighting over offset language when you drafted a guy to take your franchise into the next decade is moronic.
Tierney has a right to gripe. Not getting your rookie quarterback into camp on time is criminal, especially when the other quarterbacks on your roster are James Morgan and Mike White. Yeah, that's it. There's not reliable veteran on the roster to fill-in for now.