Brandon Tierney Rips Zach Wilson, Jets After Loss to Patriots
The New York Jets dropped their 13th straight game to the New England Patriots on Sunday, as at one point they surrendered 19 straight points in a 22-17 defeat. Jets fans were not happy with the result and Brandon Tierney gave voice to their displeasure. After the game, Tierney hopped in his car to yell at the Jets and quarterback Zach Wilson. It was an excellent rant.
Here's what he had to say:
Wilson was flat out awful on Sunday. He completed 20 of 41 passes for 355 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. If he eliminates the mistakes, the Jets almost certainly win the game. Yeah, he threw for 355 but ultimately cost his team the game. You can't do that as an NFL quarterback.
Jets fans have a right to be mad. Especially after all they've invested in Wilson.