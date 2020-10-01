Brandon Tierney Pleads With the Jets Not to Embarrass Their Fans Against Denver
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 01 2020
Brandon Tierney is a die-hard New York Jets fan ... now that you're done feeling awful for the CBS Sports Radio host, you should check out the video he posted to Twitter pleading with the team not to embarrass its fans against the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.
Check it out:
Tierney doesn't even seem to care if the Jets win, he just doesn't want to feel the usual shame of being a Jets fan. Don't become a meme, don't be a laughingstock and don't make fans look like idiots. Those seem to be the only requirements for Thursday night's contest to feel like a win.
The Jets are 0-3 and have looked terrible in each game. In Week 3, Adam Gase's team got hammered by the Indianapolis Colts 36-7, that followed a Week 2 contest where an injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers team blew Gang Green out 31-13.
Gase is likely on his last legs in New York and the team needs a massive infusion of talent -- especially on the offensive side of the ball. Still, the Broncos are banged up and going with their third-string quarterback. Thursday night's game is eminently winnable.