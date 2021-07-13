Brandon Tierney Blasts Gregg Popovich After Team USA's Exhibition Losses
Gregg Popovich is not having a great week. Team USA has dropped back-to-back exhibition games -- to Nigeria and Australia -- and Popovich got into it with The Athletic's Joe Vardon during a postgame press conference.
Brandon Tierney isn't a fan of Pop's schtick and thinks he's "a jerk to human beings." Tierney believes Popovich's attitude towards reporters is getting old.
Here's what Tierney had to say:
Is it concerning that Team USA has come out flat in its first two exhibitions and lost? Yes. Does that mean this squad can't get it together and cruise to a gold medal at the Olympics in a few weeks? Absolutely not. The U.S. is still the overwhelming favorite to win it all and these games are likely a blip on the radar.
With all of that said, Popovich has to understand that suffering back-to-back losses against wildly-inferior teams is going to raise eyebrows. He had to be prepared to answer questions related to those losses and not blow them off. As Tierney said, it's not the reporters' jobs to kiss his ass. They're there to get answers and ask tough questions.
Popovich is an all-time great coach, but he may not be built for the Olympic assignment.