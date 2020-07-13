Brandon Tierney Rips Daniel Snyder, Gives Him 'No Credit' For Name Change
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 13 2020
Washington's NFL franchise has announced the team will finally change its name after years of resistance. Count Brandon Tierney among those not giving owner Daniel Snyder an ounce of credit for this move.
Tierney ripped Snyder on Monday's edition of Tiki and Tierney, claiming he was forced into the change because his franchise was about to lose a ton of money.
Check out the segment below:
Tierney is 100 percent correct here. Why should we give someone credit for doing the right thing? We should expect that from anyone with basic human decency. Snyder was backed into a corner and forced to change the name after years of resistance.
Let's be real, he was coerced into this by the prospect of losing millions, not by some change of heart. Crediting Snyder for being forced to do the decent thing is moronic.