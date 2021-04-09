Brandon Tierney: The Pressure is on Bill Belichick This Season
Bill Belichick certainly looks like the loser in his high-profile divorce from Tom Brady. While Belichick and the New England Patriots went 7-9 and struggled all season in 2020, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. On Friday, Brandon Tierney argued that means the pressure is on the 68-year-old head coach.
Tierney took to the air on Tiki and Tierney and laid out a really good argument for why Belichick and the Patriots need to show something in 2021.
The segment is below:
He makes some good points, but so does co-host Tiki Barber about the Patriots' scheme and preparation, which gives Belichick a huge chunk of credit.
Whether Belichick or Brady was more responsible for the Patriots' run doesn't really matter. Brady won a title without his long-time coach, which leads to perception that he was more important. The pressure is absolutely no on Belichick to deliver and prove how valuable he actually is.