Brandon Tierney Calls Baseball Hall of Fame Voters 'Sanctimonious'
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 27, 2021, 6:54 PM EST
Baseball Hall of Fame voters are facing scrutiny today after failing to induct anyone during to the 2021 class. Several players with credentials worthy of admittance have been left on the sidelines due to character concerns. Brandon Tierney has a problem with that.
Tierney took to the airwaves on Tiki and Tierney Wednesday to rip the Baseball Writers Association of America for its decision. In an epic rant he called the group "sanctimonious" and "a bunch of phonies" for acting high and mighty in their assessments of former players.
Check it out below:
Tierney makes a great point about character here. While he agreed that a morality clause should be discussed, it has to be evenly applied across the board. And it should also apply to those voting.
The whole segment is below and worth a listen, it starts a few minutes into the first hour:
It's a fascinating discussion the Baseball Hall of Fame needs to have. Should the organization simply decide what constitutes acceptable behavior and leave people off ballots as a result, or should that be up to the voters? We've reached a new place where these kinds if things need to be addressed.