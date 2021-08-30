Brandon Tierney: 2021 QB Class Will Be the Best Ever
The 1983 quarterback draft class is considered by many NFL experts to be the best ever. John Elway, Jim Kelly and Dan Marino led that group as three Hall of Famers who went off the board in the first round. Brandon Tierney thinks the 1983 class is about to get knocked off its pedestal.
On Monday, Tierney went to bat for the 2021 quarterback class, claiming he believes it will wind up being the greatest we've ever seen. He took to the air on Tiki and Tierney and sung the praises of Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones, confidently stating this would be the best QB class of all-time.
Here's the entire segment:
It's hard to argue with some of the logic here. The fact that at least four of the five first-round guys will almost certainly have the same coaches next season is huge. And it's worth noting that if the Chicago Bears move on from Matt Nagy, that might actually help Fields. But continuity is huge for young quarterbacks and most of these guys should have some.
It will take years to know if this prediction comes true or not, but I think it's fair to say that from a raw talent perspective, this is definitely the most loaded class we've seen in a long time.