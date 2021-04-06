Brandon Marshall and Chad Johnson Had an Animated Argument About NBA Contract Guarantees
Things got heated during the latest episode of I AM ATHLETE on YouTube. Andre Johnson joined hosts Brandon Marshall, Chad Johnson, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder and around the 41-minute mark (YouTube embedded below) the conversation turns to guaranteed contracts in the NBA and NFL. Johnson pointed to guaranteed deals as the reason that NBA players have so much more power than NFL players. Brandon Marshall tried to argue that only top NBA players have guaranteed deals, which is incredibly wrong.
Incredible stuff. Especially when he punctuates his argument by yelling, "look it up."
Marshall does go on to make a decent point that it is harder to get such large numbers of NFL players on the same page. Unfortunately, the discussion does move on without Marshall gaining an understanding of the NBA's economics.