Brandin Cooks Is Not Happy With the Mark Ingram Trade
On Wednesday, the Houston Texans traded veteran running back Mark Ingram to the New Orleans Saints. Let's just say one member of the Texans was not thrilled with that development.
Texans receiver Brandin Cooks tweeted the following after news of the Ingram trade broke:
Cooks, who could also be on the trade block, is not please that the team's other veteran offensive skill player will now be elsewhere.
On the year, Ingram has 92 carries for 294 yards and a touchdown. The 31-year-old is the team's leading rusher, but Houston isn't going anywhere so it makes sense to move him to extract some value.
Cooks is the team's leading receiver with 45 catches for 502 yards and a touchdown. There are a number of teams who could use him and he wouldn't be a rental, as he's still under contract through the 2022 season.
It feels like the Texans are going to unload as many players as they can before the NFL trade deadline, and that likely includes Cooks and quarterback Deshaun Watson.