Brady Quinn On Big Noon Kickoff, His Myoplex Commercial, and the Famous Split Jersey By Kyle Koster | Sep 20 2019 Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Brady Quinn made the jump from NFL quarterback to Fox Sports analyst in 2014. This year he joined the network's very high-profile Big Noon Kickoff with Rob Stone, Reggie Bush, Urban Meyer, and Matt Leinart. The former Notre Dame star has an extremely busy weekend which will wrap up with him working the Panthers-Cardinals game on Sunday.

Quinn joined the podcast to talk about his transition to the studio, how it's changed his preparation methods, and what it's like to work with Meyer as rumors swirl about the future.

More importantly, he pulled back the curtain on his commitment to acting during the memorable Myoplex commercial, what happened to his sister's famous Fiesta Bowl jersey, and what it was like to break my impressionable heart at a very soggy Spartan Stadium in 2006.

You can read more about Quinn's 3rd & Goal charity here.