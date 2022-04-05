Brady Manek Took a Violent and Unintentional Elbow to the Face In NCAA Championship Game
By Stephen Douglas
Brady Manek took a vicious elbow to the head early in the National Championship Game between North Carolina and Kansas. Jayhawks forward David McCormack attempted a hook shot and caught Manek with an unintentional shot to the face on the way down. Manek went down immediately and remained on the floor holding his his head.
Manek appeared shaken up, but somehow remained in the game despite taking a clear shot to the head which officials went to the monitor to review. There was no further examination to see if he maybe had a concussion. Manek is Carolina's third leading scorer on the season.
UPDATE: Here's the second shot Manek took to the face in the first half.