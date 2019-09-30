Bradley Chubb Out for Year With Torn ACL
By Kyle Koster | Sep 30 2019
Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb left yesterday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an apparent leg injury. He returned to action but he and his defensive compatriots could not stymie Gardner Minshew's late comeback.
We now learn just how tough of a human being Chubb is thanks to reporting from ESPN's Adam Schefter, who reveals the injury is, in fact, a season-ending ACL tear.
Chubb has 21 tackles on the year, five for a loss, plus a single sack. In his rookie campaign, the versatile defender racked up 60 tackles and 12 sacks.
This loss is obviously major for the Broncos. At 0-4 and with little hope, it's about to get even bleaker. At least there's Joe Flacco to enjoy.