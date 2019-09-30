Bradley Chubb Out for Year With Torn ACL By Kyle Koster | Sep 30 2019 Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb left yesterday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an apparent leg injury. He returned to action but he and his defensive compatriots could not stymie Gardner Minshew's late comeback.

We now learn just how tough of a human being Chubb is thanks to reporting from ESPN's Adam Schefter, who reveals the injury is, in fact, a season-ending ACL tear.

Broncos’ OLB Bradley Chubb actually returned to the game with his knee injury. Now he will have surgery on his torn ACL and miss the season - the biggest loss of Denver’s season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 30, 2019

Chubb has 21 tackles on the year, five for a loss, plus a single sack. In his rookie campaign, the versatile defender racked up 60 tackles and 12 sacks.

This loss is obviously major for the Broncos. At 0-4 and with little hope, it's about to get even bleaker. At least there's Joe Flacco to enjoy.