Bradley Beal Alleges a Cop Threatened Him With a Headlock and Arrest During Traffic Stop
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 19 2020
Bradley Beal told assembled media a crazy story about an interaction with a police officer from his past. Beal marched for social justice reforms with teammates from the Washington Wizards on Friday and afterwards recounted a story of police harassment that happened to him just two years ago.
Beal is alleging that in 2018 he was threatened by a police officer in the Washington D.C. area during a traffic stop. The Washington Wizards star claims he was pulled over on I-495 while driving with his wife a and a friend. The officer asked him to get out of the car then said to him, "What if I f*** up your Monday and put you in a headlock and arrest you?"
Here's Beal recounting the story to assembled media during a march for social justice reform on Friday:
Beal added that the incident was not uncommon in the black community.
Beal marched through D.C. to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial with teammates John Wall, Rui Hachimura and others to protest social injustice. The Washington Mystics also joined the march.