Police Investigating Bradley Beal Knocking a Unhappy Gambler's Hat Off His Head in Orlando
Bradley Beal reportedly had an incident with some fans last week in Orlando. According to TMZ Sports the Wizards star was walking down the tunnel after a loss to the Magic when someone shouted, "You f***ed me [out of] $1,300, you f***!" Beal then confronted the fans, knocking the hat off someone's head. Via TMZ:
Beal and the fans then jawed back and forth, with Beal calling the comment "disrespectful."
"Keep it a buck," Beal said. "I don't give a f*** about none of your bets or your parlays, bro. That ain't why I play the game."
Obviously, Bradley Beal should have ignored these people and kept walking, but he was probably frustrated after a loss where he performed poorly (16 points on 4-of-15 shooting). So he reacted. But we're not here to lecture Bradley Beal.
When you're betting on two lottery teams in March, you deserve what you get.
When this game was played the Wizards were 32-39 and had lost five of their previous six games and you're betting how much on them on the road? That's the real headline here. Real Person Bets Money on Wizards. You should really not be gambling any money on the Washington Wizards under any circumstances. Especially not enough that you will be upset when you lose it. I don't care what the betting experts say.