Brad Stevens Becomes the Imma Head Out Meme
Giannis Antetokounmpo reminded everyone that he is the best player in basketball and the Milwaukee Bucks served notice that the NBA title still goes through its defending champions by beating up on the Boston Celtics to take a 1-0 series advantage in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Bucks rode a triple-double from Antetokounmpo, who at times looked like Wilt Chamberlain dunking on a bunch of players who had second jobs and no chance at stopping him.
During a crushing fourth-quarter run, the broadcast provided us a snap shot of the game as Jrue Holiday pulled up in transition to knock down a three-pointer and sap all hope. Which faded seamlessly to Brad Stevens exiting his perch.
At the risk of breaking down such little tape too thoroughly, it looks like he was already on his way out the door before Holiday's triple. That doesn't matter when you're about to be a meme, though. Very little context in a meme.