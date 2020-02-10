Brad Meester's Camo Jacket Announced the Jaguars Marqise Lee Pick
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Marqise Lee will join Blake Bortles (and Lindsey Duke) in Jacksonville. Former Jaguar Brad Meester announced the pick at Radio City Music Hall wearing a
sartorial camo hunting suit jacket.
That’s a new one, even for the Draft and its history of questionable fashion choices.
