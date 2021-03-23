Roundup: Gunman Kills 10 in Boulder, Colorado; RIP Elgin Baylor; Jamie Foxx Set to Play Mike Tyson
Boulder gunman kills 10 including police officers ... Elgin Baylor died of natural causes at 86 ... IRS deploying another batch of direct payments ... White House prepares $3 trillion economic plan ... Biden sends top officials to Mexico, Central America ... A cop was arrested for firing his gun into the Atlantic Ocean ... Stocks rose on Monday ... Facebook took down 1.3 billion fake accounts in three months ... Obamacare sees 200,000 new enrollments ... Meatloaf has a relationship competition series coming out ... Jamie Foxx is set to play Mike Tyson in a limited series ... A review of Bob Odenkirk's "Nobody" ... Oregon upset Iowa to reach the Sweet 16 ... The Pac-12 is leading the way into the Sweet 16 ... No Thad Matta didn't fail a physical that scuttled a deal with Indiana ... The Giants landed Adoree' Jackson ... A top female surfer died after being struck by lightning ...
I alone can get Oral Roberts to the Final Four, but my flock can help me [Defector]
Welcome to the weird and wild 2021 NCAA Tournament [The Athletic]
Behind the off-court growth fueling Gonzaga's run at history [Sports Illustrated]
America is now in the hands of the vaccine hesitant [The Atlantic]
The Big Ten has flopped in the NCAA Tournament [Yahoo Sports]
Producers and directors should be highlighted more during sports broadcasts [The Big Lead]
Stone Cold Steve Austin and Randy Orton debate the Stunner vs. the RKO:
I found this video of Gary Gulman breaking down a classic stand-up bit highly enjoyable:
A classic David Spade bit from Saturday Night Live:
Eric Clapton performing "Layla" at Live Aid in 1985:
While we're on that track, here's Queen's legendary full set from Live Aid: