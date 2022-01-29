Roundup: Historic Storm Set to Hit Boston; Katy Perry Preps for SNL; Giants Hire Brian Daboll
A historic storm is set to hit Boston ... Joe Exotic re-sentenced to 21 years in prison ... There's a new cat in the White House ... Wages are rising at fastest pace since 2002 ... Putin stands fast on Ukraine demands as tensions rise ... A look at Biden's sanctions plan for Russia if it attacks Ukraine ... The Mighty Mighty Bosstones broke up ... Neil Young touts Amazon music after Spotify exit ... Jason Momoa in talks to join "Fast and Furious 10" ... Katy Perry preps for "Saturday Night Live" ... Mike McCarthy will be back with the Cowboys ... The Giants hired Brian Daboll ... A Tom Brady retirement decision should come soon ... Auburn locked up Bruce Pearl "for life" ... Russell Westbrook showed signs of life in a tough loss ... Tampa Bay Buccaneers social media team got really excited about their close loss ...
Rafael Nadal turning the great debate on its head at the Australian Open [Sports Illustrated]
The Golden State Warriors need Klay Thompson to be great [The Ringer]
Did MLB's restructuring of the minors actually work? [ESPN]
Travis Kelce has transformed into a vocal leader [The Athletic]
Every MLB team's top prospect entering 2022 [CBS Sports]
A Ben Simmons trade just got a lot harder for the 76ers [The Big Lead]
Tracee Ellis Ross called for her mommy during Hot Ones.
Friday night's Lakers-Hornets game was a ton of fun.
Jon Stewart examines why people love QAnon.
Mighty Mighty Bosstones -- "Someday I Suppose"