Boston Red Sox Convert Suites Into Socially-Distanced Locker Rooms
By Liam McKeone | Jul 03 2020
It will be difficult to ensure social distancing for teams across all sports. The Boston Red Sox might have provided an outline for their fellow organizations in this endeavor.
Boston turned all of the suites at Fenway Park into locker rooms, assigning two players per suite. Anyone who has been in one of those knows that's plenty of room for two people to stay six feet apart.
They also utilized the unused park space underneath the seats to spread out training, another method teams should employ if there won't be any fans at the stadiums. Which there shouldn't be.
I imagine many other teams will be doing something similar, especially football teams. Those stadiums are massive and hold many high-priced suites. NFL rosters are also significantly bigger than baseball rosters, so they need the space even more.
Everyone needs to get creative when it comes to limiting the spread of coronavirus. The Red Sox have already taken a step in the right direction.