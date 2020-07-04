Boston Herald Sports Department Hit Hard By Latest Round of Layoffs
By Liam McKeone | Jul 04 2020
The Boston Herald went through another round of layoffs this week, and the sports department lost two very valuable contributors. Sports columnist Tom Keegan and Boston Celtics writer Steve Bulpett both announced they had been laid off by the paper over the last few days.
Losing both reporters is a big loss for the Herald. Bulpett has been covering the Celtics for 35 years, longer than any other reporter on the beat in franchise history. He's widely recognized as one of the best beat guys in basketball. While Keegan's tenure at the Herald only lasted about two years, the award-winning columnist was a central part of the Herald's back page sports coverage.
It will be impossible to replace the pair. Bulpett's connections with the organization are rare and Keegan's talent is hard to find. Both will more than likely land on their feet should they desire, but the Boston sports scene will miss them dearly if they end up elsewhere.