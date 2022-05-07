Boston Fans Knock Over Piece of Hockey Glass Onto NHL Official
By Stephen Douglas
An NHL official was injured when a large piece of hockey glass fell on him in the penalty box during game 3 of the Boston Bruins - Carolina Hurricanes series. The man, indentified as Timeout Coordinator Joe Foley, was sitting in the penalty box after a Bruins goal. Boston fans were banging on the plexiglass and a full piece gave way and landed on Foley's head, knocking him to the ground. He was taken out on a stretcher.
The good news is that the was sitting up talking to people while they were getting the stretcher, so hopefully it was just a percaution.