Absolute Scenes During Prime Minister's Questions for Scandal-Plagued Boris Johnson
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is taking it squarely on the chin this morning in front of Parliament after apologizing for attending a boozy garden party in May 2020 — right in the meaty part of the lockdown — and insisting that he thought it was simply a work event. In stark contrast with American traditions, the Brits allow lawmakers to directly question the highest of government office-holders to their face and on live television. Which facilitated the opportunity for Keir Starmer to lay it on really thick with a chorus of hype people punctuating his every word.
"Well there we have it," Starmer said, before calling for Johnson's resignation. "After months of deceit and deception, the pathetic spectacle of a man who's run out of road. His defense — that he didn't realize he was at a party — is so ridiculous that it's actually offensive to the British public."
Look, you're going to have to seek out better sources of information than myself for insider knowledge of British politics. What I do know is that we absolutely need something like this stateside, if only for the grandstanding and quaint laughtrack. Sure, it would devolve into an unproductive mess immediately but would that be any change from the status quo? Seems like a classic terrible-for-the-country-but-great-for-content situation.