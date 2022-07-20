Boris Johnson Ends Final Speech as Prime Minister With 'Hasta La Vista, Baby'
Boris Johnson announced his resignation as prime minister of the United Kingdom several weeks ago, and gave his final speech to Parliament on Wednesday. He thanked colleagues and listed his achievements before signing off with a line from Terminator 2: Judgement Day. European politics are so weird, man.
Here's a excerpt from Johnson's final speech, which he caps with, "Hasta la vista, baby."
It's worth noting that in the movie, the Terminator says that before shooting its rival, but it fails to work. So, yeah.
I mean, that's quite a speech and, frankly, a perfect way for Johnson to bow out given the craziness of his three-year tenure. His administration was wracked by scandal, with the issues adding up to his resignation.
Johnson will officially leave the post on September 6 and the race to replace him is already on.