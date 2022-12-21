'Boomer & Gio' Caller Compares Mets, Carlos Correa Deal to 2020 Election
The New York Mets will now enjoy the talents of Carlos Correa over the next decade-plus after a bizarre series of events that led to the San Francisco Giants backing out of their deal with the superstar shortstop. All of it transpired last night and nobody really knows what happened yet. The closest thing to clarity we've gotten has been a Jon Heyman report that the Giants and Correa's doctors disagreed on something medically and it caused the deal to fall apart.
Such an odd sequence fires up the general sports-viewing public so today promised to be a special one. A Boomer & Gio caller delivered on the potential for the day's weirdness by ranting for two minutes about how there's something "fishy" going on here before comparing the Correa deal to how Joe Biden stole the 2020 election.
Absolutely tremendous. No notes. This is the perfect sports talk radio call. It needs to go into the archives for future study. We have peaked as a society.