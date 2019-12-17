Booger McFarland Recreates Obscene Drew Brees Touchdown Pass on Telestrator By Stephen Douglas | Dec 16 2019

Drew Brees completed just about everything he threw in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts, including two touchdowns that tied him with Peyton Manning for the all-time NFL record. The record-tying touchdown came on a pass down the middle to Tre'Quan Smith. It was a filthy pass. Some might even call it obscene.

Booger McFarland, for example. On the replay, Booger used the telestrator to show viewers where the safeties were before the snap and the large area down the middle where Smith would streak for the touchdown. As you can see in the video below, the defenders came together and it looked painful.