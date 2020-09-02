Boneless Chicken Wings Are Delicious and That's All That Matters
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 02 2020
Language matters in 2020. However, I don't know if I can support this humorous, well-delivered message from a man at a Lincoln City Council meeting asking that they stop calling boneless chicken wings "boneless chicken wings."
Are boneless wings actually wings? No. But that's what many places call them. As one person pointed out, a "wing' is more palatable to an adult than a "nugget." Personally, I prefer tenders, but those are a completely different animal. Okay, the same animal, but different part of the animal.
I'm more concerned with the fact that they are known as "Buffalo wings." Buffalo do not have wings, despite what some corporate logos would have you believe. Not all chickens are from the city of Buffalo. Not all of them have buffalo sauce. You could argue that nothing about the name makes sense which actually makes it the perfect name.
Butterflies are not made of butter. You drive on a parkway and park in a driveway. Some people call Coca Cola "pop." This is just what we call stuff. No one knows why. So leave my delicious saucy chicken bits alone and leave city council meetings for real business.