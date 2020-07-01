Bomani Jones Signs Contract Extension With ESPN
By Stephen Douglas | Jul 01 2020
Bomani Jones has signed a contract extension with ESPN, the network announced this morning. Jones hosts The Right Time, a growing podcast, and is a regular on many ESPN programs like SportsCenter, Get Up, Outside the Lines and Around the Horn, and Dan Le Batard's radio show among other things. He has been with ESPN since 2004.
High Noon, his show with Pablo Torre, was canceled earlier this year, but the ESPN still seems happy to work with Jones. He will remain one of ESPN's most progressive voices. Last week he battled future Fox News personality Will Cain on his comments about the Bubba Wallace noose story. A week earlier he went after Mike Gundy for a weak apology for wearing an OAN shirt.