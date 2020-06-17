Bomani Jones And Katie Nolan Rip Mike Gundy's Apology on Highly Questionable
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 17 2020
Bomani Jones and Katie Nolan are not buying Mike Gundy's apology. On Tuesday, Oklahoma State's head football coach released a one-minute video where he apologized for his support of OAN and disavowed the right-wing network due to its stance on the Black Lives Matter movement. Jones and Nolan ripped that scripted statement to shreds on Wednesday's episode of Highly Questionable on ESPN.
Check it out:
Gundy was clearly reading a prepared statement while issuing the apology. At one point it looked like a hostage video.
I think what Jones said here was instructive, this wasn't just about a T-shirt or OAN. A number of his players came out and accused Gundy of calling them "ghetto," threatening to cut them and send them back to the "hood" and calling them "thugs." Those allegations are far more troubling than wearing an OAN shirt. Gundy didn't even respond to those claims.
We'll see if Gundy's apology was enough for his players or if he actually shapes up and changes his ways.