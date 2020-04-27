Bomani Jones Can Name Every Heisman Trophy Winner Since 1966
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 27 2020
Bomani Jones has a hidden talent and it was on full display during Monday's edition of Highly Quarantined. While Dan Le Batard and Domonique Foxworth watched in awe, Jones reeled off every Heisman Trophy winner since 1966 in order (with an exception).
Check this out:
The fact that he could reel them off that quickly without thinking about it is incredibly impressive.
I am obsessed with college football and I could only get to 2008 before I completely forgot Sam Bradford won a Heisman at Oklahoma, and I may have mixed up a bit of the chronology before that. To be able to go back to 1966 is some Rain Man stuff.