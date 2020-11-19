Bogdan Bogdanovic Trade to the Bucks Falls Apart
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 18, 2020, 8:05 PM EST
Bogdan Bogdanovic will not be headed to join Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Milwaukee Bucks. The veteran guard will instead hit restricted free agency on Friday. The Bucks and Sacramento Kings worked out a sign-and-trade deal for Bogdanovic on Monday, but the player has rejected it.
As a restricted free agent, Bogdanovic would have to agree to a new contract before the trade could be completed. The reporting on this sounds like the Kings made the deal without telling Bogdanovic and ensuring he'd agree to a new deal. He was supposed to be part of Milwaukee's major revamp this offseason after the team added Jrue Holiday on Monday.
The 28-year-old Bogdanovic averaged a career-high 15.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 29 minutes per game during the 2019-20 season. He also notched career-highs in PER (15.20) and true shooting percentage (56.5). He would have been a really nice piece for the Bucks, but appears to have no intention of playing there.
We'll see if the Bucks can do something to convince him otherwise, but as of now he'll be finding a different home when free agency opens. .