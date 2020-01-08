Bobby Portis Ejected For Trying to Take Kantavious Caldwell-Pope's Head Off By Stephen Douglas | Jan 07 2020 Bobby Portis' flagrant foul on KCP.

Bobby Portis was ejected from Tuesday's New York Knicks - Los Angeles Lakers game after committing a flagrant-2 foul. Kantavious Caldwell-Pope went to the basket on a fastbreak when Portis took a full swing at his head from behind. It was as flagrant as a flagrant foul could be. Caldwell-Pope also left the game.

Bobby Portis ejected after smacking KCP across the head... pic.twitter.com/Ju1aoNDXBP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 8, 2020

Amazingly, there was a report today that Bobby Portis was a possible trade target for some contending teams. One of the teams mentioned was the Lakers. It is not explicitly stated that the Lakers were interested in Bobby Portis, but if they were, attempting to decapitate a possible future teammate was not a good way to get to the Lakers.