Roundup: Bob Odenkirk Recovering; Dusty Hill Died; Suicide Squad Reviews
Bob Odenkirk suffered a heart attack, but is stable condition ... an interview with Tyler, The Creator ... ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill died ... the new Suicide Squad movie is getting good reviews ... Rep. Mo Brooks wore body armor to the January 6 rally ... Seante votes for infrasctructure bill ... which a civilian is trying to sabotage ... Republicans don't like the reimposed mask madnate ... Dee Snider caught COVID, but was vaccinated so he is able to say GET THE DAMN VACCINATION .... inside the "Bill Cosby Suite" at the center of the Blizzard lawsuit ... animals have existed for millions of years longer than previously thought ... unvaccinated Californians 600% more likley to get COVID ... 20 American behaviors that are considered rude in other countries ... a celebrity sommelier moonlighting as an arsonist ... Florida man attacked by jaguars ...
Jaxson Hayes was arrested and hospitalized after an allaged brawl with police. [TMZ Sports]
An interview with Jalen Green on dealing with the pressure of teenage celebrity. [GQ]
Robert Sarver discusses Chris Paul's free agency. [Arizona Sports]
Ryan Leaf on Nick Rolovich: "It doesn't seem like it's something I would jeopardize my career on after I got a $3 million a year job coming from Hawaii to coach in the Pac-12." [KJR]
Kyrie Irving does not like his new shoes. He went on Instagram and called them trash. [Sneaker News]
Dominiuqe Moceanu explained what happens when a gymnast doesn't have a choice. [FanSided]
Olympic skateboarder Leticia Bufoni writes a letter to her father. [The Players Tribune]