Bob Melvin Rips Into His San Diego Padres
The San Diego Padres have lost four of their last six and a common theme has emerged in those defeats: their big names aren't coming through in key situations. After a 5-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, manager Bob Melvin expressed his displeasure with his team's offense and it's underperformance this season.
Here's what the skipper had to say:
Melvin is typically pretty positive and laid back as he takes the long-view with almost everything related to the MLB season. So to get him tot his point, his squad has to have really ticked him off. This has clearly been simmering with him for a while.
For Melvin to say they don't show enough "tenacity" throughout the course of games is a scathing indictment of the team. Especially one with so many veterans.
While Juan Soto has awoken from an 18-month slumber, Manny Machado has started to come through, Fernando Tatis Jr. has returned playing well and Xander Bogaerts has started his Padres tenure well, the team is atrocious with runners in scoring position. In virtually every loss, San Diego has had chances with its top four at the plate with runners on and failed to come through.
That's a tough pill to swallow when 13 of your 19 losses have come by three runs or less. Melvin is over it.