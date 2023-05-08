Bob Huggins Uses Homophobic Slur During Radio Interview
Bob Huggins may have just gotten himself in a whole heap of trouble on Monday during an appearance on Bill Cunningham's WLW radio show in Cincinnati. West Virginia's head basketball coach was attempting to make fun of Xavier when he referred to the school's fans using a homophobic slur.
Huggins and Cunningham were discussing an incident that happened during a Xavier-Cincinnati game when Huggins coached the Bearcats and the conversation went sideways.
Here's the clip:
It's pretty clear he said the slur we all think he did, calling Xavier fans "Catholic f**s." I'd be shocked if West Virginia didn't immediately demand he apologize for what he said.
The 69-year-old Huggins just finished his 16th season at West Virginia.
UPDATE: Huggins released an apology for his words via his own Twitter account.