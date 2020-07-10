Bob Costas and Tom Verducci Going Through Old Al Michaels Baseball Calls Sounds Great
By Kyle Koster | Jul 10 2020
Al Michaels has had such a long and storied career that there's a not-insignificant number of people walking around oblivious to the fact that he has been on the microphone for some of the more memorable baseball moments of the past 40 years.
On Friday, MLB Network announced that Michaels will be the featured voice on The Sounds of Baseball and his episode will air Monday at 7 p.m. ET. Bob Costas and Tom Verducci will dive into the famous calls with a good amount of nostalgia. It's like they dreamed this scenario up in a lab and targeted it at the biggest baseball-media dorks.
Costas and Verducci will provide anecdotes and commentary on several of Michaels’ calls throughout the episode, including Johnny Bench’s ninth-inning home run and Bob Moose’s wild pitch to end Game 5 of the 1972 NLCS between the Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates. The way Michaels seemingly transformed into a news anchor on October 17, 1989 when the Loma Prieta earthquake interrupted Game 3 of the Giants-Oakland Athletics World Series at Candlestick Park is highlighted, as well as Game 6 of the 1985 World Series – commonly known as the Don Denkinger game – featuring the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals. Michaels calling Dave Henderson’s two-run home run in Game 5 of the 1986 ALCS to help lead the Boston Red Sox over the California Angels, and multiple moments from the 1988 NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, are also featured.
Sold. Shut up and take my very limited free time.