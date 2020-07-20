Bob Costas Joining CNN as a Contributor
By Kyle Koster | Jul 20 2020
Bob Costas is joining CNN as a contributor where he will opine on sports and other issues while just generally being Bob Costas, the network announced Monday.
“Bob Costas is a legendary, respected voice across the spectrum of sports and beyond,” said CNN president and WarnerMedia news and sports chairman Jeff Zucker in a statement. “As the world continues to change amid the coronavirus pandemic, we are confident that Bob’s insightful analysis will help our viewers better understand what the future holds as the sports and teams we love evolve to meet this moment.”
Zucker worked as a fact-checker for Costas during NBC's broadcast of the 1988 Olympics. The webs we weave and the lives we lead. Or something.
Costas, a 28-time Emmy winner, left NBC last year. He has called games for MLB Network since 2009. And somewhere along the way he became one of the more underutilized talents in broadcasting, which is super strange for a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
With sports at a crossroad and trying to return, his ability to weigh in on the actual games as well as the broader picture stuff is extremely valuable.
That's right. If you're scoring at home, put me down for another Costas Renaissance as the 2020s go forward. Definitely not ruling out him getting his own show -- sports, variety, or news -- in a prime spot.