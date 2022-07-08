Bob Costas: 'Gerrit Cole May Be Bound for the Hall of Fame But Rafael Devers Owns Him'
The New York Yankees visited the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park last night and, oddly enough, there was national coverage of the game. Bob Costas, who can still paint the black with 98 mph fastballs, provided play-by-play for MLB Network. It's always a rare treat when that happens because his voice is synonymous with so many important 1990s baseball moments aired on NBC. Geriatric Millennials are suckers for nostalgia, polls show.
He rose to the moment yet again in the bottom of the fifth inning when Rafael Devers continued his dominance against Gerrit Cole with a dinger to centerfield.
"Gerrit Cole may be bound for the Hall of Fame but Rafael Devers owns him," Costas said as the ball nestled into the crowd and the score tightened. Both things can be true. Both things are true. Devers now has six longballs against Cole, who is putting together a Cooperstown-worthy reśumé.
Any Yankees fan who didn't like this call can take solace in the fact their team prevailed in the game. And in a 60-23 record that is shaping up to look more and more historic with each passing victory. Cole can comfort himself knowing that he is now 8-2 and on pace to earn his fifth consecutive top-five finish in Cy Young voting.