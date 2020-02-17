A Conversation with Bob Arum Ahead of Wilder-Fury
By Bobby Burack | Feb 17 2020
Legendary boxing promoter and CEO of Top Rank, Bob Arum joins the podcast this week. We preview Wilder-Fury II, being the first fight ever promoted during the Super Bowl, how many pay-per-view buys it will sell, the winner eclipsing Canelo as the biggest draw, working with PBC, ESPN and FOX co-branding, Top Rank moving to ESPN, big fights not being on linear television (they should be) more, how much ESPN+ hurts pay-per-view numbers, if he'd work with DAZN, Showtime's future, HBO's boxing exit, his thoughts on Anthony Joshua vs. Fury, regretting not booking Crawford-Pacquiao, why he doesn't agree with me Crawford is ducking fighters, and more.
