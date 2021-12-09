Many People Are Saying Christmas Music Just Changed Forever
Alright, let's focus on the positives here. One, it takes a tremendous amount of patience and time commitment to attend a board of supervisors meeting and stay until there's time for public comment. So through that lens, respect to this aspiring musician who happens to have a real passion for Christmas classics and making an already-bad situation worst. Through any other lens, well, the art needs a bit more refining.
One can only imagine how much of a jam this would have been if the timing issues were fine-tuned. Missed opportunity.
Also, closing with "let's have a happy holiday" instead of "Merry Christmas" was a surprise. Then again, what isn't these days?