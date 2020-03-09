49ers Scouting Report of Bo Jackson Just As Impressive as His Incredible MLB Scouting Report
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 09 2020
No discussion of the greatest athletes ever would be complete without mentioning Bo Jackson. It appears that another chapter of his legend was uncovered recently as the San Francisco 49ers scouting report of Bo hit the Internet. This report from San Francisco's Tony Razzano says that Jackson has the characteristics to be the best player to ever come out of college and credits him with a 40 time of 4.12.
With a grade like that, it's no wonder that the 49ers then tried to trade for Bo following the 1986 NFL Draft. Apparently the Niners tried to package Ronnie Lott and multiple first round picks to get the rights to Jackson who instead played baseball until Al Davis convinced him to moonlight in the NFL in 1987. Who knows what would have happened if the 49ers had been able to convince Jackson to join the team in the midst of the Joe Montana and Jerry Rice era. San Fracisco won the 1988 and 1989 Super Bowls without him.
This is also a great excuse to revisit Bo Jackson's baseball scouting report from 1985. Baseball scouts were also impressed with Bo, despite the fact that he didn't, you know, play much baseball.