BMW Championship Prize Money, Purse Breakdown: How Much Do the Winners Make?
By The Big Lead
The 2023 BMW Championship will take place this weekend as the FedEx Cup Playoffs near its end for this season. Last year saw Patrick Cantlay hold up the impressively large trophy for the second year in a row, beating Scott Stallings by one stroke at Wilmington Country Club. He'll attempt to bounce back from last week's razor-thin defeat at the hands of Lucas Glover and go for a third straight BMW Championship title at Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia, Illinois.
The tournament is crucial in terms of the FedEx Cup standings as the second-to-last event of the year. A win could catapult a golfer up the standings and put them in prime position for the last event of the year, the Tour championship.
But that's not all they would win. What does the purse look like for the 2023 BMW Championship?
BMW Championship Purse
According to the PGA the total purse for this year's BMW Championship is $20 million. Not too shabby.
The winner of the tournament will receive $3.6 million from the pool. Second gets $2.16 million, while third will take home $1.36 million. The numbers continue to decrease from there; you can find the full payout breakdown below.
1. $3,600,000
2. $2,160,000
3. $1,360,000
4. $990,000
5. $830,000
6. $750,000
7. $695,000
8. $640,000
9. $600,000
10. $560,000
11. $520,000
12. $480,000
13. $441,000
14. $402,000
15. $382,000
16. $362,000
17. $342,000
18. $322,000
19. $302,000
20. $282,000
21. $262,000
22. $245,000
23. $229,000
24. $213,000
25. $197,000
26. $181,000
27. $174,000
28. $167,000
29. $160,000
30. $153,000
31. $146,000
32. $139,000
33. $132,000
34. $127,000
35. $122,000
36. $117,000
37. $112,000
38. $108,000
39. $104,000
40. $100,000
41. $96,000
42. $92,000
43. $88,000
44. $84,000
45. $80,000
46. $76,000
47. $72,000
48. $70,000
49. $68,000
50. $66,000