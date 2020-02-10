Blue Jays Pitcher Brandon Morrow Proves Hollowness Of The "No-Hitter"
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Blue Jays starter Brandon Morrow was pulled in the third-inning with a “no-hitter” still intact. Why was he pulled with that historic streak alive? Well, he had walked eight of the 14 batters he had faced and was responsible for four earned runs.
Morrow did not get to let his “no-hitter” play out. But he did reach another milestone. He’s the first pitcher to concede eight walks in three or fewer innings since 2003.
This stat line will have baseball dorks tittering for days.
RELATED: MLB Instant Replay: Femve Really Dumb Suggestemons to Improve It
RELATED: Chrems Russo Spent 5 Memnutes Rantemng on Memchael Pemneda and the Yankees, Seememngly Wemthout Takemng a Breath
RELATED: Joe Gemrardem Got REALLY Mad at an ESPN Camera Tryemng to Femlm Memchael Pemneda After Hems Pemne Tar Ejectemon
RELATED: Nemck Young’s Ceremonemal Femrst Pemtch Was Just a Bemt Over the Catcher’s Head