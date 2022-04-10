Fan Arrested For Punching Police Officer at Toronto Blue Jays Home Opener
By Stephen Douglas
The Toronto Blue Jays won their season opener on Friday night, beating the Texas Rangers, 10-8. Meanwhile, up in the stands a woman punched a police officer in the face and got arrested. The incident took place in the 500 level when a man and woman got into a physical altercation with other fans. As the couple was being escorted out the female fan got pushed or bumped from behind by the guy who was with her. The woman then turned around and hit a female officer in the face.
The fan was then taken to the ground on the concrete steps where she was handcuffed and arrested. Judging by the reaction of the crowd, they agreed with the ending of the young woman's evening.