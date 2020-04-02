Bleacher Report Announces Final Season of 'Game of Zones'
By Liam McKeone | Apr 02 2020
On Thursday, Bleacher Report released the trailer for season seven of their popular web series Game of Zones. They also announced it would be the final season.
I suppose this was to be expected after the actual show ended, but it's still disappointing to hear. Game of Zones has been absolutely genius over the last few years and I still get a good laugh going back to watch old episodes. All good things must come to an end, though.
Frankly, I'm still a little bitter over how the real show ended last summer, so I'll leave all the final season jokes to you funny people. I will, however, be marking my calendar to watch the four-part season finale. It should be a good one, and who doesn't need a laugh nowadays?