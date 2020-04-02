The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

Bleacher Report Announces Final Season of 'Game of Zones'

By Liam McKeone | Apr 02 2020

BR's Game of Zones
BR's Game of Zones

On Thursday, Bleacher Report released the trailer for season seven of their popular web series Game of Zones. They also announced it would be the final season.

I suppose this was to be expected after the actual show ended, but it's still disappointing to hear. Game of Zones has been absolutely genius over the last few years and I still get a good laugh going back to watch old episodes. All good things must come to an end, though.

Frankly, I'm still a little bitter over how the real show ended last summer, so I'll leave all the final season jokes to you funny people. I will, however, be marking my calendar to watch the four-part season finale. It should be a good one, and who doesn't need a laugh nowadays?